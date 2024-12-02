IDEX Biometrics joins Asia Pacific Smart Card Association

Together with its customers and partners, IDEX Biometrics is working to bring simple, secure and personal identification and authentication to all.

APSCA is the business association for payments and identity applications in Asia, covering secure smart chip-based applications to the latest digital security approaches. APSCA has one of the largest business networks in Asia with over 11,000 payments and identity industry executives.

Its members are end-users and suppliers, including senior decision-makers from government agencies, banks, credit card companies, transport and ticketing operators, mobile operators and merchants responsible for issuing, accepting and processing secure cards and documents, contactless cards and devices, biometric identity cards and ePassports.