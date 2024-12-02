IDEX Biometrics is granted patents for on-card enrollment

These patents cover devices and methods to enable a user to enroll their finger with a simple unconnected device. IDEX also has patents pending for this innovation in multiple other jurisdictions.

With IDEX’s autonomous solution, the cardholder will receive a new biometric smart card and a small receptacle containing a power source in the post. Then, the user will insert the card into the enrollment receptacle, and touch the fingerprint sensor area on the card several times. However, throughout the enrollment process, the card is not connected to any other device or network. This way, any possibility of external interference is eliminated. IDEX’s biometric sensors are compatible with both connected and unconnected methods of enrollment.