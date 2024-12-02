IDEX Biometrics, HED partner for biometric cards design

IDEX noted that one components of a smart card is the secure element (SE), namely a tamper-resistant chip, which is meant to securely hosts the matching algorithm and stores sensitive data in the smart card. The collaboration between HED and IDEX Biometrics aims to reduce complexity, simplify integration and shorten time-to-market.

The fingerprint biometrics company in the smart card segment, IDEX chose HED as its partner in order to help accelerate and build the biometric smart card market. On the other hand, HED is a China-based SE company, with a position across several verticals, including national ID, social security, banking cards, and ships more than 1.5 billion pieces annually.

HED representatives consider that by adding biometrics, it will facilitate the user experience and security level in a smart card. Moreover, they expect the reference design to be in high demand across multiple verticals, such as banking, identification, and social security.