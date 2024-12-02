IDEX Biometrics, Goldpac roll out dual-interface biometric smart cards

Goldpac is considered one of the five largest card integrators globally. Moreover, the payment solution provider holds in China simultaneous certifications by China UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB and Diners, according to the official press release.

IDEX Biometrics, legal name IDEX ASA, is a fingerprint provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions. In December 2018, IDEX announced that its fingerprint sensor solutions will be sold under the brand name ‘SmartFinger’.