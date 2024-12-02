IDEX Biometrics, Feitian partner for inlay solution for biometric cards

As part of the agreement, IDEX will supply smart card makers with Feitian’s pre-lam inlay solution, as IDEX considers it a ‘structural component within the biometric smart card.’

IDEX recently established a partnership with Silone Cardtech concerning the creation of biometric payment cards – a move that followed on IDEX’s announcement that one of its clients had achieved mass production standards for biometric smart cards. Feitian has also established itself as a player in the biometric cards market, having launched an ‘all-in-one’ biometric card solution in collaboration with Fingerprint Cards earlier in 2019.