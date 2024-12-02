IDEX Biometrics, Excelsecu collaborate for battery-less dual-interface cards

Excelsecu is a China-based supplier and solution provider of data security, whose product portfolio includes a range of security products, such as display cards, authentication dongles and tokens, as well as smart cards. IDEX Biometrics comments that Excelsecu is a player in the Chinese data security space, which offers a range of authentication products. Through this collaboration, they believe that many of these products will become more secure and convenient with the addition of the fingerprint technology and biometric systems expertise.

The solution provider’s customers span the financial services industry plus government and enterprise. Moreover, several of Chinas banks are customers, among them one includes the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Agricultural Bank of China, and the Bank of Communications.