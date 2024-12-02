IDEX Biometrics, Chutian Dragon sign on-card enrollment patent license agreement

As part of the agreement, IDEX has granted Chutian Dragon a royalty-bearing patent license to use certain IDEX patents in a bit to develop, manufacture, and sell on-card enrollment devices.

This license agreement follows on from a recently announced agreement signed in partnership with IDEMIA. Representatives of IDEX Biometrics believe that this decision to enroll a biometric smart card is ‘destined to grow in popularity and help bring biometric smart cards into mainstream use’.