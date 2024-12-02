IDEX Biometrics and Turkey-based issuer to launch biometric payment cards

This partnership follows a previously announced partnership in Turkey with card manufacturer, E-Kart. Turkey is one of the most innovative and largest payment card market globally and demonstrates great opportunity with 240 million cards in circulation and 1.8 million acceptance locations, as per the press release.

Commenting on the news, IDEX Biometrics’ officials stated that they are happy to bring the IDEX Biometrics platform solution for EMVCo compliant biometric payments cards to market in Turkey. A recently published market survey commissioned by IDEX Customer Lab, reveals 86% of consumers in Turkey consider biometric payment cards very convenient, and 82% would use a biometric payment card if it were available to them.

IDEX Biometrics is a provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering personal authentication for all. It helps people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, or unlock devices with the touch of a finger.