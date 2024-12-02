IdentityMind to provide KYC, AML compliance support for Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a global peer-to-peer credit network based on co-signed smart contracts that connect lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world. Other agents within RCN’s protocol include Wallet Providers, ID Verifiers – where IdentityMind comes into play – Scoring Agents, Cosigners, Credit Exchanges and Oracle, which references the price of the RCN token in real time.

IdentityMind provides a solution for customer onboarding, helping companies conduct know your customer (KYC) in an automated fashion, while meeting regulations worldwide. In addition, it provides anti-money laundering (AML) checks on potential contributors.

The company also allows companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.