IdentityMind secures access to over 500 global sanction lists via KYC2020

KYC2020 is a single source for comprehensive global Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), criminal, sanction, and terrorist lists for KYC and AML compliance requirements. IdentityMind’s Version 2.0 sanctions screening solution incorporates public sanctions lists, proprietary lists such as those provided by KYC2020, and eDNA, IdentityMind’s own proprietary database. The solution uses a variety of algorithms to ensure false positives are reduced while true negatives are not missed.

The IdentityMind Version 2.0 platform – which is focused on advancing transaction monitoring AML through the introduction of a user-centric, risk-based approach, which regulators favor – does so while reducing the operational burden associated with sanctions screening. The company will use KYC2020s proprietary database-as-a-service offering with access to over 500 global sanction lists to perform KYC and AML sanctions screening and PEP lists.

Users and businesses achieve reputations representative of their aggregated behaviour through authoritative sources, heuristics, and the lenses of the clients that recorded and evaluated their transactions.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.