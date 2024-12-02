IdentityMind partners Tokenys investorID for tokenized securities

As per the agreement, Security Token Offering (STO) are issued using the T-REX (Token for Regulated EXchanges) Ethereum standard to have access to IdentityMind’s compliance and risk management capabilities.

As KYC and AML compliance are critical in any STO, this partnership helps ensure that Tokeny’s customers have access to IdentityMind’s KYC and AML capabilities in order to validate investor participation, and transfer this data into investorID. Moreover, investors are allowed to use this app to create their on-chain identity, keep complete control of their personal data, ensuring at the same time that issuers are acting in full compliance.