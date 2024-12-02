IdentityMind launches regtech webstore

The IdentityMind Webstore is designed to be completely self-serve where customers can select a “plugin”, try a free demo if desired, prepay with a credit card (with virtual currencies and other payment methods soon to be available), and be up and running.

IdentityMind plugins are all-inclusive regtech solutions ready to deploy in web applications covering the key anti-money laundering functions: know your customer (KYC), sanctions screening and transaction monitoring.

The plugins serve as front ends to IdentityMind’s Version 2.0, SaaS-based, trusted digital identities platform for risk and compliance. The IdentityMind platform represents years of research in digital identities, machine learning for KYC and AML compliance, anomaly detection, regulatory compliance, and product development. It enables clients’ compliance and risk analysts to have a risk-based approach based on the understanding of the user behind the transaction.

The IdentityMind Webstore is offering the following plugins immediately with others scheduled for delivery later in Q4 2018 and 2019:

The KYC Plugin is designed for companies in the fintech space looking for a solution to meet regulatory requirements. KYC Plugin has a customizable, user-facing onboarding form, which is pre-integrated with IdentityMind’s market Version 2.0 compliance and risk platform, with rules to meet KYC requirements.

ICO Plugin: IdentityMind has worked with over 10% (165+) of companies conducting a compliant initial coin offering (ICO) or security token offering (STO) and over 25 virtual currency exchanges around the world. ICOs are typically resource constrained and unfamiliar with local market legal and compliance requirements. Hence, IdentityMind helps companies to understand of how to meet compliance requirements of government regulatory bodies worldwide.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.