Identity verification provider IDnow joins FIDO Alliance

The goal of the alliance is to establish authentication standards and reduce password dependency to provide security for online transactions. The FIDO Alliance and its members from the technology and software communities jointly develop specification standards for authentication solutions used across mobile, web and desktop applications.

Using cryptography, security keys and biometric methods, FIDO authentication is more convenient for the end customer than traditional password and SMS two-factor authentication solutions, according to the official press release.

IDnow has been active in the identity verification market since 2012 and starting with 2018 the identity provider has expanded its product portfolio to include AutoIdent, a product based on artificial intelligence (AI).