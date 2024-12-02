Identity Devices rolls out Biometric Privacy Platform for Aadhaar

Aadhaar is the world’s largest biometric digital identity program with more than 90% of Indians linking Aadhaar to most government and non-governmental services such as those related to taxation, cooking gas subsidy, banking, passports, and so on.

Biometric Privacy Platform (BPP) consists of authentication hardware and software for the Aadhaar ecosystem, preserving convenience while increasing personal privacy and data security and putting the resident in charge of the use of their Aadhaar data including picture, name, address, mobile number and more.

Biometric Privacy Platform adds a privacy and consumer-choice layer on top of Aadhaar online and offline authentication modes. Devices that have integrated BPP and its authentication modalities enable user interaction to make dynamic choices at the time of each authentication event. BPP’s QR Code offline authentication capability is fully compliant with the Aadhaar act, current Supreme Court rulings, UIDAI requirements and other government policies. The online authentication capability and biometric capture capabilities will also be fully compliant with the UIDAI certification requirements for multi-modal biometric authentication.

Identity Devices has recently partnered with biometrics company Fingerprint Cards to accelerate biometric adoption in the global digital identity, fintech, IoT and other ertical markets.