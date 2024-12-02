Identity and payments platform Nuggets partners with CPChain

Under this new agreement, the two companies will work together to enable consumer and merchant interaction through identity and payments. Decentralised data and an IoT infrastructure will form the foundations for global expansion of the Nuggets platform.

CPChain, with the help of Nuggets, manages consumer and merchant identity, privacy and security. The infrastructure company is a full-scale decentralized data infrastructure. It integrates blockchain and IoT technologies, enabling IoT devices to interact with different datasets over cross-chain applications.

Nuggets has already launched its app on both iOS and Android. Now, to enable IoT for consumers and merchants, it needs to make sure its different technologies communicate efficiently with each other.

Moreover, the company has made a number of other partnerships in recent months, including agreements with Storiqa, a marketplace for buying and selling goods with cryptocurrencies, and QFPay, the Chinese payment provider that serves 800 million WeChat users and 400 million Alipay users.