identitii teams up with Blue Prism for automated payment services

identitii, a UK-based company enabling the exchange of information within and between counterparty financial institutions, is set to integrate their permissioned data sharing functionalities and their verification engine, Integrity, with Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce, used by businesses to automate complex work processes.

The partnership will see a joint technology offering designed to help financial institutions digitise and automate corporate payment and trade transaction processes, and provide a detailed audit trail for detection of fraudulent activities.

With Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce solution, companies can automate previously manual tasks required by counterparties and to meet regulatory commitments, such as the collation of diverse documentation and data stored across multiple legacy systems. When combined with identitii’s Integrity, any document, process or piece of information can be verified and secured through identitii’s private distributed ledger and accompanied with a digital audit trail.