Identitii rolls out Overlay+ to assist FIs with Know Your Transaction

Its new platform creates a path for verified information to be exchanged within banks, between banks and between banks and corporate customers in real-time using a private blockchain. Born out of Identitii Serra, Overlay+ uses Identitii’s tokenisation approach to enable visibility into transaction level detail for compliance.

New features include deep integration with Microsoft Outlook and other mail clients, enabling banks and corporates to send or reply to requests for information via their email client, without actually sending data over unsecure email channels. Receiving banks or corporates can also reply to a request for information generated by Identitii’s system, regardless of if they have their own instance of Identitii.

Overlay+ incorporates a real time data stream from Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Blue Prism, providing customers with live monitoring and an unalterable record of any automated activities that have formed part of the decision process. It is also integrated with Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and global LEI databases, simplifying information gathering and search into a single system for sanctions checks, customer due diligence and AML and KYC compliance.

Founded in 2014, Identitii is a publicly traded company, having undertaken an IPO on the ASX in October 2018, raising USD 11 million. Identitii is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.