IDEMIA, Zwipe to develop biometric payment card platform

The companies’ shared vision is to enable mass volume market take-off and long-term growth for biometric payment cards, by bringing to market a technology platform designed to reduce the complexity and cost of the design and production process for biometric payment cards, enabling an accelerated path to mass volumes which will ultimately benefit the issuers and users of cards.

Zwipe is a technology company enabling battery-less, ultra-low-power, self-contained biometric authentication solutions for payment cards, wearable devices and beyond. The company will have worldwide exclusive rights to provide this solution to manufacturers of payment cards, wearables and other payment solutions, and their suppliers, when the product becomes available.

IDEMIA has ownership of this technology and will sell F.CODE to its Financial Institutions customers. The company provides biometrics (fingerprint, facial and iris authentication), digital identity, and payment solutions with expertise in identity and provides public and private markets with the digital trust suite (identity-verification technologies, risk-based authentication, omnichannel online contracts, digital payments, etc.).