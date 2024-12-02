IDEMIA updates and rebrands its eID solution

Launched in a 2017 pilot project, the eID app was created as part of a collaboration between IDEMIA and the Alabama Department of Revenue. The project was meant to enable Alabamans to file their taxes through the app, which uses facial recognition and document reading technology to identify and authenticate the end user.

IDEMIA changed the name from Alabama eID to IDEMIA eID. In a statement, the company did not stressed upon the reason for the name change, but it focused on an upgrade that the company described as optimising the app for the latest iPhone devices and Android operating system. However, the name change suggests that IDEMIA could be preparing to roll it out in additional states in the future.