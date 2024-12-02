Idemia to supply biometric ID cards to Morocco for online services and transactions

The deal to supply the e-ID cards for authentication to online services is meant to support the development of the country’s digital economy. The contract was signed with Morocco’s Direction Générale de la Sûreté Nationale (National Security Government Department – ‘DGSN’), via which Idemia will provide not only the cards for use with online services and transactions, but also a platform for secured digital identity online services.

Via the agreement, government agencies and private online service providers will be enabled to tap into the new digital identity system to provide Moroccans with user-friendly and secure access that safeguards the privacy of their personal data on the e-ID cards, Biometric Update reports.