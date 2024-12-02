IDEMIA Secure Transactions partners with Arab National Bank





Following this announcement, the payment card was launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, being developed with all of its essential details being printed in Braille. This included the card number, expiry data, as well as the CVV.

The product marks an important step in the country’s development, and it is expected to focus on the shared strategy of the IDEMIA Secure Transactions and Arab National Bank to provide customers in the region with optimised and efficient solutions.







More information on the partnership

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) represents a division of the IDEMIA Group and it provides payment and connectivity solutions for customers, financial institutions, mobile network operators, as well as automotive manufacturers.

According to the official press release, the solution was designed in order to improve accessibility to partially sighted and visually impaired clients and cardholders. The process took place by tackling the present barriers in payment processes, particularly in online transactions that often require third-party interventions, which represent a potentially unsettling aspect for the customers.

The addition of Braille text to cards is set to remove some of the obstacles that users face during the transaction processes, focusing on giving them the possibility to be autonomous, while also ensuring security and privacy of all of their payment actions. In addition, the launch is set to boost social well-being and improve the overall experience of users by leveraging all resources and capabilities in order to stimulate development.

At the same time, this launch aligns with the inclusive approach that took place with the design of Touch Cards, which aimed to enable partially sighted and visually impaired individuals to identify their payment cards in their wallets, as well as the overall release of biometric payment cards.

The deployment of the Braille cards in the region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a further step in IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ inclusive payment strategy. Both financial institutions will continue to focus on the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and users while remaining compliant with the regulations and laws of the local industry.



