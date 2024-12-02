IDEMIA Secure Transactions launches bamboo transportation smartcard

As stated in the official press release, crafted from FSC™-certified bamboo, a sustainable resource, the Bamboo TAP Card intends to offer users an eco-conscious alternative to traditional transit fare cards. The texture and its natural origin seeks to enhance the user experience as well as symbolise the user's commitment to protecting the environment.





Moreover, the launch is expected to reflect IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ broader mission to support its clients in their transition towards sustainable practices and reducing reliance on non-renewable resources.











The Bamboo TAP Card, like all IST’s technologies, intends to ensure a seamless and secure transaction, while redefining the standards of eco-consciousness in the urban mobility sector. The bamboo is certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council™ (FSC™), assuring no deforestation, the protection of plant and animal species, fair wages and a safe work environment for the workers, and the respect of the local communities.





