IDEMIA rolls out new facial recognition solution

The facial recognition solution was unveiled at the 2018 Mobile World Congress and pioneers 3D acquisition technologies. IDEMIA 3D facial recognition is now compatible with all smartphones featuring capture ability.

IDEMIA is a provider of biometrics (fingerprint, facial and iris authentication), digital identity, and payment solutions with expertise in identity and provides public and private markets with the digital trust suite (identity-verification technologies, risk-based authentication, omnichannel online contracts, digital payments, etc.).

At the beginning of the 2018 summer, the company teamed up with Worldpay to start the first pilot of the MOTION CODE debit card, a dynamic payment card that aids in the fight against card-not-present (CNP) fraud.