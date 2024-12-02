IDEMIA reveals security smart cards resistant to quantum computers

With this, documents can be signed in less than 2 seconds, ensuring a frictionless user experience. These IDEMIA smart cards are now resistant ‘by design.’ The company offers quantum-safe asymmetric cryptosystems, capitalising on secure elements/smart cards, which offer portability and confidentiality of secret elements, such as keys and PIN/biometric credentials.

Moreover, this solution’s goal is to pave the way for the migration of digital security to quantum-safe implementation: public key infrastructure, secure authentication of people and things (IoT), and trusted services like electronic signatures. The smart card solution will allow IDEMIA to address business needs in authentication, logical access, tracking of actions, data encryption, and protection.