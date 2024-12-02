IDEMIA, Pearson VUE team up for ID verification

Pearson VUE has been offering computer-based testing services since 1994, and it delivers 15 million certification and licensing exams per year. It has a network of almost 20,000 secure test centers, and performs online testing services in over 180 countries. Through this partnership, the company is going to leverage IDEMIA’s identity verification technology in both its remote testing services and its Professional Centers.

IDEMIA’s technology will allow test takers to scan their driver’s licenses or other government ID. This will be done in order to confirm their identities, with the credentials immediately compared against IDEMIA’s library of official identity documents. At the same time, IDEMIA’s in-person verification technology is currently being trialed in Pearson VUE’s Professional Centers, with IDEMIA hardware scanning physical identity documents for multiple security features.