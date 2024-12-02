IDEMIA launches GREENPAY Wallet for sustainable banking

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) strengthens its commitment to sustainability with the launch of GREENPAY Wallet, a key milestone in the development of a comprehensive CSR strategy. As prominent player in the payments sector, IST has a responsibility to involve its entire ecosystem in driving positive change, and this offer enables both banks and their customers around the world to easily engage in defending the environment and societies.











GREENPAY Wallet consists of two components:

For consumers: A software integrated into their mobile bank application to streamline financial contributions to NGO projects. This platform provides easy access to a broad and worldwide spectrum of sustainable projects that contributes to our planet’s ecosystem restoration;

For financial institutions: A digital platform to choose impactful projects, scientifically and economically selected, to offer to their clients or to support directly, along with monitoring tools for each project.

A partnership aimed at regenerative sustainability

IDEMIA launched its GREENPAY offer in 2020, with the aim of gathering all its partners in the payments industry around sustainability, leading the way at that time by being one of the first companies to bet on recycled PVC for its banking cards. IDEMIA maintains its position through a partnership with Handprint, an actor enabling companies to become a part of the new regenerative economy by integrating planet-positive actions into business activities in a profitable and seamless way.

The regenerative approach chosen transcends the conventional approach of only reducing negative environmental impacts. IST's ambition is to build a holistic strategy to restore, rewild, and revitalise the planet, through environmental and social commitments.

The process of integrating projects into the GREENPAY Wallet solution begins with the careful selection of partners and their reliability. Each project is analysed in detail to ensure that it contributes to one or more of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and addresses concerns identified by data from the World Bank, Global Forest Watch, or the Environmental Performance Index. The projects are then rigorously monitored through regular reports on each project.