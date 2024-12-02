IDEMIA, JCB team up to launch Google Pay in Japan

The partnership will allow JCB credit, debit, and prepaid cardholders to make contactless payments with their Google Pay mobile wallet. Customers can use Google Pay at Japanese merchants that accept transactions through QuicPay, JCB’s contactless payment solution.

JCB uses an agnostic payment card tokenization platform, which links with IDEMIA’s digital payment solution. With this integration, JCB can integrate with Google Pay and offer real-time provisioning and tokenization.

Earlier in 2018, IDEMIA has signed an agreement with Discover Global Network to accelerate mobile and digital contactless payment adoption.