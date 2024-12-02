IDEMIA, IDEX Biometrics sign patent license agreement for on-card enrollment solutions

As per the agreement, IDEX has granted IDEMIA a license to use some IDEX patents in a bit to develop, manufacture, and sell on-card enrollment devices while benefiting from IDEMIA’s biometric card software expertise. The announcement deepens the collaboration between IDEMIA and IDEX, which aims to develop biometric smart cards that can be supported by IDEX’s on-card fingerprint enrollment patents. IDEX was granted foundational patents for devices and methods relating to on-card enrollment on biometric smart cards by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and IP Australia.

‘On-card enrollment’ refers to the fact that a user is enabled to enroll onto a brand new biometric smart card in their own home. The cardholder may receive a new biometric smart card and a lightweight receptacle containing a power source through the mail. After that, the user inserts the card into the enrollment receptacle and simply touches the fingerprint sensor area on the card several times, without the need to visit a bank, to involve another device, apps, wireless pairing, or to have compatibility problems.