IDEMIA, Discover partner for mobile and digital payment services adoption

Under the programme, IDEMIA is authorised by Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover Financial Services, to provide digital enablement services for any issuer or third party mobile wallet solution that is integrated with the Discover EMV compliant contactless specification, known as the D-Payment Application Specification (D-PAS).

IDEMIA will securely tokenize and/or provision credentials into mobile devices for payment services provided by such card issuers to their customers. At the point-of-sale, users simply need to tap their smartphones, or other contactless enabled devices, at a D-PAS enabled contactless terminal.

IDEMIA’s platform is endorsed by mobile wallet providers and deployed at scale to manage the enrolment, provisioning, and lifecycle of tens of millions of cards in many countries around the world.