iDEAL still No. 1 in popularity in the Netherlands

In 2015, iDEAL, which allows users to pay through their online account at the country`s major banks, increased its share of payments to 56%, as compared to 54% in 2014, telecompaper.com reports. Credit cards (12%) and PayPal (5%) also grew in 2015, and more traditional methods, such as giro transfers, also showed a comeback.

Of the 142 million online purchases registered in the Netherlands in 2015, 80 million were paid with iDEAL, the source cites.

The figures also show an increasing number of transactions over mobile devices, at 8.9 million in 2015 versus 5.8 million in 2014. The total number of transactions includes nearly 32.7 million purchases of music, games and apps. In this segment, credit cards (19%) and PayPal (8%) have higher shares. iDEAL also grew in this segment, by 2% points to 42% of payments.

The research was conducted by GfK, in collaboration with the distance-selling association Thuiswinkel.org.