iDEAL partners with Rabobank to launch new functionalities

The newly introduced iDEAL profile aims to improve the efficiency and user-friendliness of the ordering process. During a trial phase, members of Rabobank's online community, Rabo-Labs, will have the opportunity to create an iDEAL profile and experience streamlined payments at selected online merchants. Users can expect a simplified payment procedure as their information will be stored within the profile, eliminating the need for repetitive data entry with each online transaction. Upon the conclusion of the trial in April 2024, the iDEAL profile will become accessible to customers of all banks associated with iDEAL.

Emphasising the significance of privacy and security, representatives from iDEAL, highlighted the platform's commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences and online payment patterns. They also noted that besides facilitating smoother online transactions, the updated iDEAL platform also ensures robust privacy standards, particularly advantageous for smaller online retailers. These businesses stand to benefit from centralised customer data management, improving both consumer privacy and security.

Officials from Rabobank underscored the importance of simplicity and efficiency in the payment process and expressed Rabobank's commitment to enhancing product usability while welcoming the opportunity for their customers to be early adopters of the new functionalities. At the time of writing, the pilot programme is exclusively available to a select group of Rabobank customers and is not open for general enrollment.

Pilot programme participants

Participating in the pilot, online pharmacy De Online Drogist anticipates improved user experience and efficiency with the adoption of the new iDEAL functionalities. Officials from De Online Drogist highlighted the convenience of eliminating repetitive data entry for consumers, which is expected to expedite the ordering process.

PAY.nl, serving as the payment provider for De Online Drogist, stressed the importance of offering webshop solutions that optimise the checkout experience for customers. The company's COO mentioned that the updated iDEAL platform aligns with these objectives.

Online merchants not involved in the pilot phase can prepare for the implementation of the new iDEAL functionalities. Businesses ready to integrate the features by April will gain a competitive advantage that could potentially result in a better customer experience and improved conversion rates. Merchants interested in adopting the new iDEAL features are encouraged to reach out to their bank, Collecting Payment Service Provider (CPSP), or web developer for assistance.