Idea, Microsoft partner for carrier billing for Windows Phone Store

Under the agreement, Idea’s subscribers will no longer need credit cards or other electronic payment options to purchase paid content.

Microsoft has also unveiled it has tied up with operator China Mobile in China, Claro in Brazil and Verizon Wireless in the US to rollout carrier billing for Windows Phone customers on those networks.

The carrier billing option will allow Idea subscribers using Windows Phone handsets to purchase paid apps and other content from Microsofts Windows Phone Store, and have the charges billed to them on postpaid plans or deducted from their balance on prepaid plans.