IDBI Bank unveils digitised interface to allow open savings accounts

This interface is meant to help the customers to open and activate their account by using Aadhaar E-KYC/QR Code mechanism, if they desire this. The digitised interface will facilitate the elimination of paperwork. It also activates the account in a few minutes, and provides a better onboarding experience to the customers.

Moreover, the turn-around time for activating the account will be reduced drastically. In addition, the customer will receive the Cheque Book and Debit Card across the counter.