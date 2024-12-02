ID TECH rolls out contactless reader Kiosk IV

Integrators now have access to new features available to the contactless loyalty and payment market. Merchants can also accept payments from customers who are looking to pay using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or Android Pay, while also offering support for Apple VAS and Google SmartTap 2.1 loyalty programmes.

Moreover, mounting studs have been designed to be physically backwards compatible with the Kiosk II and Kiosk III contactless antennas, allowing a physical integration with the Kiosk IV. The Kiosk IV supports TDES or AES encryption using DUKPT key management.

The Kiosk IV is suitable for unattended payment scenarios or spaces previously unavailable to contactless payment, including multi-space parking meters, mass transit, and ATMs.