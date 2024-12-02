ID TECH launches ViVOpay Vend III

The ViVOpay Vend III provides vending machine operators, kiosks, drive-thrus, and other payment functions with an integrated device that enables all three types of payment acceptance technologies: contactless, smart card, and MagStripe card payments. Customers can swipe a MagStripe card, insert a chip card, or tap their contactless cards, key fobs, and NFC mobile phones with the ViVOpay Vend III to complete transactions while being guided through the payment process by an integrated high-contrast graphic display.

The ViVOpay Vend III supports a number of contactless cards such as MasterCard PayPass, Visa PayWave, ExpressPay from American Express, and Discover Zip and is capable of Google Wallet & ISIS SmartTap applications. The ViVOpay Vend III functionality is also supporting private-label gift and loyalty cards.

ID TECH provides MagStripe readers/writers, mobile payment readers, smart card readers, barcode readers, POS keyboards, signature capture devices, PCI-compliant PIN pads and other services for OEMs, VARs, resellers, distributors and end users.