ID TECH, BridgePay partner for mobile payment solution certified with First Data

Combining ID TECH’s VP3300 with BridgePay’s mobile app, MobileLINK, mobile merchants can now accept EMV payments with a certified solution for iOS and Android platforms that includes secure end-to-end encryption.

MobileLINK is a complete solution built to address the needs and standards of the mobile payment marketplace, while VP3300 represents an innovation in secure mobile payment acceptance. The VP3300 is fully EMV and contactless EMV Level 1 and Level 2 approved, incorporating ID TECH’s common EMV kernel strategy.

ID TECH’s VP3300 certified with BridgePay’s MobileLINK is available now from resellers like JR’s, ScanSource, POS Portal, TPG, BlueStar, and POS Data.

