ID R&Ds biometric authentication solutions get USD 5.7 mln funding

Launched in 2016, ID R&D combines scientific research and development to deliver multiple biometric modalities for secure biometric authentication. Beyond recognising users, the company also offers passive anti-spoofing capabilities that can distinguish synthesised or recorded speech from a live user’s voice and detect fraudulent login attempts using a picture, video, or model of a user’s face.

In 2018, ID R&D doubled the number of sales contracts and opened a West Coast headquarters to accommodate the doubling of its staff, according to the official press release. The Series A funding will be used to expand its engineering teams and to accelerate marketing and international sales.

The ID R&D technology is available for mobile apps, web apps, chatbots, conversational interfaces, and messaging platforms.