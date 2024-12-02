ID R&D voice biometric technology to be integrated into FacePhi security product

FacePhi has selected ID R&D’s voice biometrics technology, IDVoiceTM, to be integrated into its new mobile security solution, inPhinite.

ID R&D’s voice biometrics technology will comprise an essential part of inPhinite, a tool that combines facial, optical, fingerprint, signature, and voice recognition capabilities. Specifically, ID R&D’s IDVoiceTM will be integrated into PhiVox, which can deliver voice recognition and can be used for banking call center management and for the application of voice-related services. Available as an SDK, IDVoiceTM offers flexible deployment options, running on mobile devices, servers, private clouds, and IoT architectures.

In addition to IDVoiceTM, ID R&D offers approaches to voice anti-spoofing and face anti-spoofing, and behavioural biometrics for mobile and web. The company’s biometric technology suite combines into a single application demonstrating zero-effort authentication for mobile apps, chatbots, and messaging platforms.