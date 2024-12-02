ID R&D launches voice biometric product, integrates into Samsung SDS

IDVoice is a mobile-optimized voice biometric solution that instantly authenticates users by evaluating more than 100 unique characteristics that comprise a user’s biometric voice signature. ID R&D’s voice biometrics use a low-memory footprint suited for mobile and IoT applications.

Additionally, ID R&D is announcing that both IDVoice and its behavioral biometric security solution, IDBehave, are now available on the Samsung SDS Digital Identify Platform. IDBehave is an advanced behavioural biometrics solution that identifies unique patterns in the way people interact with devices in order to accurately verify their identity. This provides an extra layer of security to mobile devices beyond simple passwords.

The latest upgrades to IDVoice included in the Samsung SDS Digital Identify Platform are: