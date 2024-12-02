ID R&D detects synthetic speech, participates in ASVspoof challenge

Logical Access Condition refers to voice spoofing attacks generated using text-to-speech (TTS) synthesis and voice conversion (VC) technologies. In 2013, industry leaders combined their expertise to combat the threat of spoofed speech; thus they launched the biannual ASVspoof initiative. Its goal is to promote the development of effective countermeasures that can distinguish between genuine and spoofed speech.

ID R&D’s anti-spoofing voice technology returned the lowest Equal Error Rate (EER), a metric that measures a solution’s accuracy in distinguishing genuine speech from spoofed speech. The company is a biometric authentication technologies company, which offers voice authentication, voice anti-spoofing solutions, facial and behavioral biometric authentication and passive facial anti-spoofing technology that uses only a single image.