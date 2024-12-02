ID Analytics, Alloy team up for fraud prevention and risk mitigation

As per the agreement, Alloy will use insights from the ID Analytics’ ID Network in order to provide its customers with additional information, so that they could better authenticate consumers’ identities. The data from ID Analytics’ ID Network will help Alloy customers mitigate risk during customer onboarding.

The ID Network receives more than 100 million new identity elements every day from market leaders in nearly 20 industries. It also contains over 4.2 million confirmed frauds, which makes it a repository of information for fraud detection. The partnership allows Alloy to provide their customers with cross-industry insights into consumer behaviour.