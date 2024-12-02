ICP Group, payworks to provide m-payment solutions to merchants

Under the term of the agreement, payworks will support ICP in launching an own payment acceptance solution, enabling small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to take card payments with their smartphone. Merchants will use a mobile application together with a Chip & PIN device to accept card payments. They can view their historic transactions on their mobile device as well as on a separate, web-based merchant dashboard.

In addition to the mPOS solution for SMEs, ICP will use payworks’ mobile POS SDKs and APIs to enable their existing customer base of retailers and merchant service providers to integrate both Card Present and Card Not Present functionality into their customised applications.

ICP operates 120.000 POS terminals in 7 European countries and serves merchants such as Aldi Nord, Burger King and BVG-Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe.