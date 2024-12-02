Icon Solutions launches FedNow scheme in the US

By connecting to the FedNow Service, US banks can provide instant payment services to customers, while ensuring that recipients have full access to funds immediately. Through this, customers receive increased flexibility when making time-sensitive payments.







Through its low-code, cloud-native, open-source framework, IPF allows banks to develop their own payment processing solution, while scheme packs enable customers to integrate with various payment programs. This significantly reduces the time to market, integration costs, and development efforts. Moreover, US banks can use Icon’s low-code software development kit (SDK) to work with existing solution integrators to develop, implement, and customise their solutions. By implementing this approach, banks can leverage Icon’s payments strategy architecture while maintaining control, flexibility, and agility to address their specific requirements, while also minimising vendor technology lock-in.





Developed by the Federal Reserve, the FedNow Service is an instant payment infrastructure that enables US financial institutions to provide safe and efficient solutions. With approximately 50 collaborating financial entities, businesses and individuals can send and receive instant payments in real-time.US banks can collaborate with Icon Solutions to assess their FedNow readiness and to understand the requirements, build the business case, and define a strategy for integration according to their objectives. With the integration of its latest scheme pack for FedNow, the IPF enables banks worldwide to complete a successful payment transformation.