ICICI rolls out Eazypay UPI-based digital payments app for merchants

The Eazypay, based on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of the National Payment Corporation, allows a person to make payments through credit/debit cards and online banking, and also through the Pockets, which is the digital wallet of ICICI Bank. Any current account holder of ICICI Bank can instantly download the Eazypay app and start using it, it said, adding the facility can also be used by non- ICICI Bank customers.

The app is available on smartphones with Android operating systems now and will shortly be available on the iOS operating system as well.