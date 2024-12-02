ICICI Bank rolls out Instant Credit Card Service

Using the service, customers can apply and get a credit card number and other important details online, which he/she can immediately start shopping online, without having to wait for the physical card to arrive.

Through this service, which is available 24/7, customers can get a credit card instantly, the application procedure incorporating an additional level of authentication. Currently, this facility is available through the banks internet banking platform. It will also be available on iMobile, the banks mobile banking application.