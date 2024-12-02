ICICI Bank partners with Times Internet

Called the ‘Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card,’ the Visa-powered product offers travel perks, luxury benefits, and exclusive privileges. Initial versions of the card are made from metal, incorporating historic printing plates from The Times of India.

Main features of the Times Black ICICI Bank credit card

The card includes benefits designed to enhance travel and lifestyle experiences, such as home-based visa services, access to over 1,300 international airport lounges, luxury hotel stays, airport transfers, and privileges at The Quorum Club. Additional perks include lifestyle management services provided by CribLife and access to premium events hosted by The Times Group.

Cardholders can earn 2.5% reward points on international transactions and 2% on domestic spending. Other benefits include discounts on dining and co-working space memberships and milestone-based rewards like complimentary helicopter rides, luxury stays, and gift cards.





Statements from partners

In the company press release, representatives from ICICI Bank highlighted the card’s alignment with the bank’s customer-focused approach. They noted that the card offers special benefits for customers seeking enhanced travel, ecommerce, and lifestyle services, emphasising its role in elevating ICICI Bank’s personal banking offerings.

Officials from Times Internet described the card as a result of collaboration between industry leaders, combining expertise in financial services, premium lifestyles, and global payments. They remarked on the unique design of the card, which reflects innovation while preserving heritage.

Visa officials chimed in and stated that the partnership leverages Visa’s global payments knowledge alongside insights into affluent consumer behavior, creating a product with premium value propositions.

Noteworthy benefits of the card include unlimited domestic and international lounge access, discounted foreign currency mark-ups, and lifestyle management services. Reward points are accrued on all transactions, and milestone benefits allow cardholders to earn luxury experiences and fee waivers.