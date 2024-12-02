ICICI Bank launches prepaid transport and shopping card

The ICICI Bank Combo Prepaid card, co-branded by UPSRTC, has functionalities of a travel card as well as of a shopping card.

This pre-paid card enables users to pay for trips undertaken on a UPSRTC bus and shop online as well as in stores.

The card is available at all VISA Point of Sale (POS) retail shops, malls and websites for cash-less shopping, doesn`t require a minimum balance on the shopping card, doesn`t require to open a bank account and includes notification alters on every transaction done through the shopping card.

The ICICI Bank Combo Pre-paid card will be exclusively available at UPSRTC bus depots in Uttar Pradesh, India.