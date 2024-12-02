ICICI Bank launches contactless debit and credit cards

The card enables payments by just waving the card near merchant terminals instead of swiping the same. The bank has introduced these two cards in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon to begin with and it has installed over 1,200 PoS machines capable of accepting contactless payments in these cities.

The bank has launched two cards with the new technology, the Coral contactless credit cards and the Expressions wave debit cards, and both can also be used as regular cards at all merchant terminals.

ICICI Bank serves over 1.5 million NRI customers across more than 150 countries and processes over 5 million NRI transactions annually.