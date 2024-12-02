ICICI Bank integrates voice feature into Money2India app

With the new feature, an NRI customer can initiate a remittance to his/her existing payees in India with voice command to Apple’s virtual voice assistant, Siri, on his/her Apple iPhone / iPad.

The customer needs to speak out the ‘nickname’ of the registered payee in the Money2India (M2I) app to whom he/she wants to send the money to and the amount to be sent.

The customer can initiate a money transfer based on a voice instruction, and Siri converts the voice command to text using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and populates an interface for confirmation with the details. The customer is no longer required to enter the payee name or amount to be transferred.

Siri passes the request to the M2I app through an API and opens the app on the device. The customer needs to login into the M2I app and confirm the auto-populated details of the transaction. The process is secured by the two factor authentication parameter of device authentication and secure login by the customer. All transactions take place on the servers of ICICI Bank within the M2I app itself.

Available 24x7 and on-all-days, this service can be used by the users of ‘Money2India’ mobile app using Apple iPhone or iPad with iOS version10 and above.

Once submitted, the M2I app will transfer money from the linked bank account of the customer to the existing beneficiary’s bank account in India. In case the payee is not registered, the account number should be added as a registered payee by the remitter.