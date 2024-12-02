ICICI Bank Canada launches mobile banking

With ICICI Bank Mobile Banking, customers are able to view their account summary, pay bills or transfer money between accounts, check current rates and charges, locate ICICI Bank Canada and THE EXCHANGE Network ABMs, find ICICI Bank Canada branch locations and hours, and others.

ICICI Bank Mobile Banking can only be accessed via mobile numbers that customers have registered with the Bank.

The ICICI Bank Mobile Banking app is available for download on iPhone and Android devices. Once downloaded, customers can activate the app through a three-step verification process.